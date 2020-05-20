|
Charlene Linzay Moreau
Pineville - Mass of Christian Burial for Charlene Linzay Moreau will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 with Monsignor Bruce Miller officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.
The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
For those friends not wishing to attend the Mass at Sacred Heart, graveside services will be held at 1:15 pm at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Moreau, 84, of Pineville passed from this life, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Oaks Care Center.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. During her working career she loved meeting/greeting students in the cafeteria at Pineville High School where she worked for twenty plus years. She loved bowling, traveling, reading and BINGO. She loved Pineville High School Athletics, LSU and Saints. Charlene never met a stranger and loved to talk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Moreau; parents, Clyde Linzay, Sr. and Clara Rush Linzay; brother, Derwood Linzay.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Denise Moreau Campbell (Kenneth), Duane Reginald Moreau (Jennifer), David Paul Moreau and Traci Moreau Gothreaux (Michael); grandchildren, Courtney Sharp (Seth), Heather Hatty (Nick), Nicole Campbell, Christopher Campbell, Jessica Deon (Josh), Joshua Moreau and Tristen Gothreaux; great grandchildren, Cutler, Charlee, Gentry, Mary and Juliette (on the way); brothers, Clyde Linzay, Jr. and Dalton Linzay.
Memorials may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Building Fund, 600 Lakeview Street, Pineville, LA 71360.
Published in The Town Talk from May 20 to May 22, 2020