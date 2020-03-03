|
|
Charles David Ezernack
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Charles David Ezernack at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor and Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the church beginning on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Charles David Ezernack, 79, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lexington House.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lewis and Marilyn Woods Ezernack, and one son, PFC David Christopher Ezernack.
Charles David graduated from Menard Memorial High School in 1958. He continued his education at University of Southwestern Louisiana and LSU Law Enforcement Institute. After beginning his law enforcement career, he attended the U.S. Justice Department Intelligence Seminar, the University of Niagara, New York Workshop of Burglary Investigation along with numerous law enforcement educational courses and seminars. Charles David also served honorably in the Louisiana National Guard from 1958 to 1964.
Charles David began his service with the Alexandria Police Department in 1961. During this time, he wore many hats. He started as a Patrolman, served as a Sergeant, Desk Officer and Shift Supervisor in the Uniform Division. He was later assigned to the Detective Division, serving as a Lieutenant and a Captain. He was a supervisor of the Burglary Section (Detective Division), supervisor of the City-Parish Narcotic Unit, and also served in the Detective Division Intelligence and Internal Affairs Units. He was eventually appointed Chief of Detectives. On August 1, 1977, Mayor Carroll E. Lanier appointed Captain Charles David Ezernack as Chief of Police for the Alexandria Police Department. He remained Chief until his retirement in 1983.
He served as a member and held leading positions of several organizations. He served in the Boy Scouts of America, eventually obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout and later serving as Vice President of the local chapter. He also served in the Knights of Columbus Council #1134, Red River Delta Law Enforcement Planning Council (Board Member), Family Counseling Agency, Municipal Peace Officers Association (President), Police Officer and Training Committee (Vice Chairman), Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association (Sgt. at Arms, 3rd Vice President and 2nd Vice President), Crime Prevention Program Committee (Chairman), Merit of Service (Secretary and Vice President) Rapides Parish Chapter of American Red Cross, Bass Research Foundation, and Traveler's Protective Association (State Vice President and Alexandria Post C President).
He was awarded the Exchange Club of Alexandria Man of the Year multiple times, the Exchange Club of Alexandria Law Enforcement Award in 1982, the Merit of Service Award for 1972 and 1973. He was also awarded the Knights of Columbus Council #1134 Outstanding Service Award, the Optimist Club of Downtown Alexandria Distinguished and Dedicated Service Award as an Alexandria Police Officer, the Scott M. Brame Jr. High School Award for Outstanding Policeman; he was awarded for his outstanding contribution to the development of the Louisiana Criminal Justice Information System, the V.F.W. Post #8852 Recognition Award for Loyalty and Service, and received hundreds of letters of commendation and appreciation throughout his career.
Charles David attended Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and was a member of the OLPS Men's Club serving in many capacities.
While Charles David loved his life in law enforcement, his true passion was his family; he was a devoted husband, a loving father, and proud grandfather. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 49 years, Millie Charrier Ezernack of Alexandria; their daughters, Wendy Elizabeth Ezernack of Dallas, TX, Ashley Ezernack Seeling (John Brian), and Amy Ezernack McCartney (Wesley) all of Alexandria; his grandchildren, Lance McCartney, Jacob Seeling, John David Seeling, Meredith Seeling, Marilyn Seeling, David McCartney, and Lindsey McCartney; and one sister, Charleen Ezernack Burgess of Kalispell, MT.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Chief Jerrod King, David McCartney, Lance McCartney, Wesley McCartney, John Rino, Jacob Seeling, John Brian Seeling, and John David Seeling.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Ezernack Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020