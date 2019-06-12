|
Charles Frederick Monette
- - Charles Frederick Monette, 55, departed this life peacefully on June 3, 2019 at his home. Charles was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He attended Pineville High School and Northwestern State University. He was an accomplished Drummer and Skilled Craftsman. He is survived by his parents, Raymond, Sr., and Audrey Monette, four siblings, Tony Monette (Tania), Omaha, NE, Lori Monette Gardner, Arlington, TX, Mark Monette (Niani), Baton Rouge, LA, Raymond Monette, Jr., Denham Spring, LA, great aunt, Everlean Gipson, two great uncles, Aurthy Turner and Douglas Coutee, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church located at 600 Lakeview Street in Pineville, LA. Friday, June 14, 2019. Rosary at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Fr. Bruce Miller officiating. The burial Greenwood Cemetery located at 2202 Military Hwy in Pineville, LA.
Funeral Home: Boyce Community Funeral Home
Phone: 318-793-5125
Published in The Town Talk on June 12, 2019