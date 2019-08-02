Services
Charles Glenn Neal Obituary
Mr. Charles Glenn Neal

ALEXANDRIA - Mr. Charles Glenn Neal 74, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. James Memorial Catholic Church, 714 Winn St. Alexandria, LA 71301. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Pineville, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 2, 2019
