Mr. Charles Glenn Neal
ALEXANDRIA - Mr. Charles Glenn Neal 74, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. James Memorial Catholic Church, 714 Winn St. Alexandria, LA 71301. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Pineville, LA.
