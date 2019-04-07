|
Charles "Butch" Grimes
Leesville - Charles D. "Butch" Grimes passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 74.
Charles D. "Butch" Grimes was born August 12, 1944 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Evan Milton and Elizabeth Grimes. Butch was the youngest of 3 children. He had two sisters, Ann Marie Letts & Linda Evans who preceded him in death.
Butch is survived by his 2 children, Anita Grimes Gavin (Steve) of Gautier, MS and Wesley Grimes (Lisa) of Leesville, LA. Butch, known as Biggie to his 8 grandchildren, Madison Bares (Luis), Hailey Brouillette (Philip), Gage Grimes (Megan), Gavin Grimes (Alexis), Taylor Kathryn Gremillion (Lance), Greyson Grimes, Gabriel Grimes, and Elizabeth Grace Grimes, great grandchildren; Philip Pepiton IV, Paisley Beckett Pepiton and Huxley Emerson Pepiton. Butch also leaves behind his beloved schnauzer and constant companion Chuckie.
Butch moved to Leesville in 1964 as manager of Hixson Funeral Home. He remained at Hixson until his retirement in 1990. After retirement Butch had several businesses in the Leesville, Fort Polk area. Butch was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesville and The Leesville Lions Club.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville. Friends may visit Saturday, April 6 from 6:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M at the funeral home. Burial will be in Petal, MS. with his parents and sister.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Grimes Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 7, 2019