Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wilder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Herbert Wilder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Herbert Wilder Obituary
Mr. Charles Herbert Wilder

Alexandria - Mr. Charles Herbert Wilder, 81, formerly of Alexandria, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas.

Services for Mr. Wilder will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, Calvary Baptist Church, Alexandria, La, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service, in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Alexandria.

To extend online condolences to the Wilder family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -