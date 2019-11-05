|
Mr. Charles Herbert Wilder
Alexandria - Mr. Charles Herbert Wilder, 81, formerly of Alexandria, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas.
Services for Mr. Wilder will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, Calvary Baptist Church, Alexandria, La, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service, in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Alexandria.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019