Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Winnfield, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Howard Hand Jr.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Howard Hand Jr. Obituary
Charles Howard Hand Jr.

Winnfield, LA - Mr. Charles Howard Hand, Jr. of Winnfield, Louisiana, age 91, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home of Ball, Louisiana.

Services for Mr. Hand, were held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Winnfield, Louisiana at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Joe Evans officiating. The burial followed the service at the church cemetery with Military Honors, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.

Mr. Hand was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a Mason for over 60 years and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as an iron worker and welder with Union 47 for many years. Mr. Hand enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and just spending as much time as he could outside. He dearly loved his grandchildren and loved to spend time with his family. He will forever be missed by those that loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hand, Sr. and Evie Weems Hand; siblings, Hansford Hand, Cody Hand, David Hand, Claudia Taylor, and Nadean Williams; and grandson, Nathan Hand.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years 9 months and 15 days, Janice Brazzell Hand; daughters, Lori DeLong (Marvin) and Lisa Hand Cook; son, Charles Howard Hand III "Trey"; brother, Eugene Hand (Jessie); sisters, Marie Jordan and Jennie Faye Maloy; grandchildren, Alana, Morgan, Katelynn, Hallee, Jacob, Ashley, Joshua, and Rylee; great grandchildren, Cayden, Chase, Brad, Sage, Kaden, Aylah, Marlee, Landon, and Layton; brother-in-law, Melvin Williams; brother-in-law, Jimmy Brazzell (Karen); and sister-in-law, Gloria Brazzell.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -