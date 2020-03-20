|
Charles Howard Hand Jr.
Winnfield, LA - Mr. Charles Howard Hand, Jr. of Winnfield, Louisiana, age 91, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home of Ball, Louisiana.
Services for Mr. Hand, were held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Winnfield, Louisiana at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Joe Evans officiating. The burial followed the service at the church cemetery with Military Honors, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.
Mr. Hand was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a Mason for over 60 years and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as an iron worker and welder with Union 47 for many years. Mr. Hand enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and just spending as much time as he could outside. He dearly loved his grandchildren and loved to spend time with his family. He will forever be missed by those that loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hand, Sr. and Evie Weems Hand; siblings, Hansford Hand, Cody Hand, David Hand, Claudia Taylor, and Nadean Williams; and grandson, Nathan Hand.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years 9 months and 15 days, Janice Brazzell Hand; daughters, Lori DeLong (Marvin) and Lisa Hand Cook; son, Charles Howard Hand III "Trey"; brother, Eugene Hand (Jessie); sisters, Marie Jordan and Jennie Faye Maloy; grandchildren, Alana, Morgan, Katelynn, Hallee, Jacob, Ashley, Joshua, and Rylee; great grandchildren, Cayden, Chase, Brad, Sage, Kaden, Aylah, Marlee, Landon, and Layton; brother-in-law, Melvin Williams; brother-in-law, Jimmy Brazzell (Karen); and sister-in-law, Gloria Brazzell.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020