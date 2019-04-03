|
Charles Lynn Clover
Pineville - A memorial service celebrating the life of Charles Lynn Clover will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, in the Bolton Chapel with Dr. Chris Thacker officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Services are under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Charles Lynn Clover, 75, of Pineville, passed from this life on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, surrounded by those who loved him dearly.
Mr. Clover grew up in Pineville and was a 1966 graduate of Louisiana College, where he received his Bachelor degree in Education. Following graduation, he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He served as a development officer for 26 years, raising money to build churches and schools.
Mr. Clover as a former member of First Baptist Church which he attended with his family growing up and to present was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason, member of Scottish Rite Bodies and a Shriner. He was also a member of Ratty Rods of the South, whose mission was to stamp out childhood cancer. Mr. Clover was the founder and owner of Blue Dawg Garage, where he enjoyed restoring vintage vehicles. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron J., Sr. and Vivian B. Smith Clover and a brother, Myron J. Clover, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Blackwell Clover; son, Christopher Clover and wife, Aubrey; daughter, Carrie Clover Rhymes and husband, Marcus; grandchildren, Avery Clover, Rylan Clover, Cohen Clover, Maely Clover, Emily Rhymes, Carter Rhymes, Owen Rhymes and Austin Rhymes and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019