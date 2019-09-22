|
Charles M. Parent
Alexandria - Services for Charles Michael Parent will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Grady Snider officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, and resume from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Charles Michael Parent was born in Plains, Pennsylvania on August 8, 1929. He is a graduate of Plains Memorial High School.
Mr. Parent a resident of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away on September 19, 2019.
Parent was a Master Sergeant retired after twenty-five-year service in the United States Air Force. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict and Vietnam war. He served as a public relations officer in the Air Force Recruiting Offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
He was a life member of American Legion Post No. 3, The Forty & Eight Veterans organization, Voiture No. 309, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 1736, and the American Veterans Post No. 7.
He was the Chaplain for five years at the National Level for the Forty & Eight. He also served as Chaplain for that same organization at the statewide level and local level for the past 27 years. He was elected as Chaplain for the VFW, the AMVETS and the American Legion at the district level for well over five years. He served the veterans of the AMVETS and VFW for 20 consecutive years. He was a volunteer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for many years.
Charley was a well-known sales associate for twenty-two years at Montgomery Ward Department Store. He was an ardent motorcycle enthusiast. During most of his adult life, his primary of transportation was a tourist type of motorcycle.
Mr. Parent was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Rose Parent; one sister, Irene Balut; and two great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Michael A. Parent and David Charles Parent and wife, Wilma, one sister, Elaine Gryboski and husband, Joseph; one brother, Michael A. Parent and wife, Dorothy, six grandchildren, Tabitha, Sabrina, Kelsea, Michael, Kevin, and Rhodora; ten great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 22, 2019