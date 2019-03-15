|
|
Charles Martin Gremillion
- - Charles Martin Gremillion, born June 11, 1926 to Cletus Joseph Gremillion and Elena Agnes St. Martin Gremillion
He was the youngest and only surviving sibling of seven. Wilbert "Larry" Gremillion, Bessie G Riche, Jessie G Reed, Marie G Ducote, Vivian "Foxy" G Escude and Louis C "LC" Gremillion.
After graduating Bunkie High School in 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy during WWII and served duty in the South Pacific on the islands of Saipan and Tinian with the 18th Seabees Battalion that played part in constructing and securing the airfield. The same field the Enola Gay departed in 1945.
After the war, entered Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and received a degree in accounting, met and married Camille Mercedes Spedale of Baton Rouge. He then entered Loyola University New Orleans where by night earned his law degree, and by day supported his family as an insurance adjuster. Also, by recommendation of Loyola University of Law, was awarded the Scholastic Achievement Award presented by the Bureau of National Affairs.
In 1955 began his law Practice in Bunkie, LA and in 1958 was elected Mayor of Bunkie. At the time of the election he was the youngest mayor in USA History and brought drinkable city water to the town. Before that, water was collected from rain cisterns and had to be boiled. He was past president of cenla mayors council and Avoyelles Parish Bar Association, and in 2015 was honored at the annual Louisiana State Bar Association convention for over 60 years of practice. He was also a member of both the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion for over 60 years. In addition his professional career included over 40 years of commercial real estate development and was a past state director and charter member of the ICSC.
He is survived by five children, Dr. Charles M. Gremillion Jr, Sidney Spedale Gremillion, Lloyd Mitchell Gremillion, Bridget Mary Gremillion and Dr. Jay Kevin Gremillion, six grandchildren, Taylor, Camille, Rachel, Heidi, Catherine and Luke, and one great grandchild, Mia.
A special note to his dear friend, the late Ms. Beth V Cheek and her entire family, who he cherished. Your respect and care toward our father will always be remembered.
To the Gremillion family. The family reunion he attended last fall was very special and meant so much to him. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. A private ceremony will be held in Evergreen.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019