Charles Melancon
Charles Melancon gained his heavenly wings Monday, June 22, 2020 at Life Touch Hospice in El Dorado, Arkansas. He was born in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late Joseph Lee and Charlette Melancon. Charles attended University of Texas and LSU Eunice and was also a licensed EMT in Texas and Louisiana. He served in the Louisiana National Guard as a Legal clerk, worked 33 years in the oil field as an inventory control clerk were he traveled to Africa, Brazil, Trinidad, Germany and Holland. Charles was a Shellback as he had crossed the equator with ceremony. He loved it out on that water and has been accused of having saltwater in his veins.
He enjoyed working in his yard and working with wood in his shop. Charles loved having neighbors and family over and cooking for them. He did not have a serious bone in his body and was such a practical joker. Most of all he loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Dixie Malone Melancon and his children, Ray Melancon (Heather), Mikey Melancon, Jennifer (Jacob) Rusk; grandchildren, Charles "Boomer", Braviante "Juan" (Marissa), Halle, Nathan, Abbey, Lillian, Weston, Elle-Louise, Mya, Anna, Morgan, Jonah, Joseph, Andrew; great-grandchildren Kaylee, Brantlee, Noah, KaLeah, Jaylen ;his brother, Allen Melancon (Carol) of Chalmette; his niece, Elizabeth and his nephews Keith, Merlin Abadie, Greg, and Bradley. Charles will be fondly remembered by all of his family and friends who loved him dearly. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lee Melancon, and mother, Charlette Melancon.
In consideration of current health concerns please review current State regulations for attending services. For those who do not or are not able to attend, the family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Memorial services will be held July 1, 2020 at 2:00pm Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral Alexandria, LA followed by graveside services at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, LA. Online guestbook available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main St. Jacksonville AR. 72076. (501) 982-3400.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.