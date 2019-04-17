|
|
Charles O. Slay, Jr.
Pineville - Charles O. Slay, Jr. passed away on April 13, 2019 at his home and was surrounded by his family.
He was born December 14, 1921 at Holloway Louisiana. He was one of five children born to Charles "Buck" Slay, Sr. and Louella Sullivan Slay. To put his birth into perspective, Highway 28 East construction was just beginning the year he was born.
He is preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Elaine Sills Slay; his parents Charles O. Slay, Sr. and Louella Sullivan Slay, his sister Goldie Slay, his brother Oliver Richmond Slay, and his sister Gladys Slay Gunter. He is survived by his brother John Slay; his three children, Charles O. Slay III, married to Kimberly Kramer Slay, his daughter Irene Slay Norris, married to Karl Norris and Melinda Slay Hughes, married to Steve Hughes. Eight grandchildren, James Otis Slay, Aeslya Slay Fuqua, Maddie Norris, Katie Norris, Lily Norris Jeffers, Molly Olivia Hughes Acosta, Audrey Hughes, and Wyatt Slay Hughes; four great grand children, Miles Slay, Madeleine Fuqua, Margot Fuqua and Millia Acosta.
Charles was a decorated World War II veteran. He enlisted and served in the US Army 104th Infantry Division Timberwolves as staff sergeant and on the fought front lines at the Battle of the Bulge, receiving a Bronze Star for his service.
He married Elaine Sills in September of 1943 while on furlough from the war. They were married 68 years at the time of her death in 2011.
After returning home from the war, Charles was elected school board member of Ward 11 in 1948 and served in this capacity for 25 years and was a former President of the Board.
Charles worked as a Rapides Parish Deputy Tax Assessor until 1974 when he became Assessor. He served as Assessor for more than 20 years. He is also a former president of the Louisiana Assessor's Association and served as president of the International Association of Assessing Officers.
Charles was elected to serve on the 1973 Louisiana Constitutional Convention where he was considered an expert on property tax matters and served as chairman of the taxation committee. He is credited with establishing the first permanent homestead exemption in the state.
He raised cattle on Holloway's Prairie for many years and was an active member of the Louisiana Cattleman's Association. He loved his prairie and in 1996 he embarked on a project to restore 80 acres in Holloway's Prairie to a native mayhaw orchard. He planted thousands of mayhaw seedlings and today his efforts constituents what may be the largest mayhaw orchard in the world.
He was a member of the Louisiana Forestry Association for many years and was recognized as having planted the one millionth acre of timber through the Tree Farm Program's efforts.
He was a founding member of Unity Baptist Church.
Charles loved the sport of duck hunting and spent many hours on Catahoula Lake sharing his love of the sport with his children. He taught them how to hunt and fish and run trot lines, and to always be thankful for God's blessings.
Charles always had a servant's heart and dedicated himself to serving the people of his community. Charles enjoyed life and was always quick with a joke or a story. He loved people and was always willing to help others if he could.
He was 97 years young at the time of his passing.
The family especially thanks his caregivers for their tender care of Charles and for their love and support during this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Leukemia Foundation to honor his sister Goldie Slay whom he loved very much or the to honor his wife Elaine or the Alzheimer Foundation to honor Charles.
He will lie in repose at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville, Louisiana, visitation for the public will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on April 16, 2019. Burial service will be held at Holloway Methodist Church at 10:00 AM on April 17, 2019 with interment to follow.
Pallbearers are Artie Cole, Steve Hughes, Karl Norris, Wyatt Hughes and James Otis Slay as honorary pallbearer.
To extend online condolences to the Slay family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 17, 2019