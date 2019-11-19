|
|
Charles (Chuck) Patrick Finn
Alexandria - Services for Charles (Chuck) Patrick Finn will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Brandow officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019, and resume from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Charles (Chuck) Patrick Finn who loved music, movies, his animals, friends, and family died Thursday, November 14th. He was 42. Born July 19, 1977 at Lakenheath Air Force Base in Suffolk, England he surprisingly did not have a British accent and fully claimed his Irish heritage. A 1995 graduate of Tioga High School, he attended Northwestern State University and marched to his own beat and with the band at both. Despite many shenanigans he earned rank of Eagle Scout. He worked at Outback Steakhouse for 18 years and was a current member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 576. He worked hard and never electrocuted himself or others, to our knowledge. He's a Saints fan for life and will surely put in a good word for the Super Bowl. His greatest love was making those around him laugh and smile.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Patrick Finn; grandparents, Monroe and Phyllis White of Tioga; and grandparents, James and Gene Finn of West Orange, New Jersey.
Chuck is survived by his mother, Phyllis Finn of Tioga and sister, Dr. Laura Finn/ Nigel Campbell of New Orleans. He was surrounded and is survived by many dear friends.
Send memorial donations to Louisiana Lions Camp, 292 L Beauford Drive, Anacoco Louisiana, www.lionscamp.org.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Finn Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019