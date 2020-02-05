Resources
Charles Ray Johnson

Charles Ray Johnson In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Charles Ray Johnson

05/09/1937 - 02/18/2010

We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday, and days

before that too.

We think of you

in silence.

We often speak

your name.

Now all we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.

Some may think you are forgotten, though on earth you are no more; but in our memory you are with us, as you always

were before.



Loved and

missed by

Your wife and family
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 5 to Feb. 16, 2020
