|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Charles Ray Johnson
05/09/1937 - 02/18/2010
We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday, and days
before that too.
We think of you
in silence.
We often speak
your name.
Now all we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.
Some may think you are forgotten, though on earth you are no more; but in our memory you are with us, as you always
were before.
Loved and
missed by
Your wife and family
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 5 to Feb. 16, 2020