Charles Samuel Dunn
Sulphur, KY - Charles Samuel Dunn, 85, of Sulphur, KY and formerly of Louisiana, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He was born on October 1, 1933 in Pineville, LA to the late Percy and Helen Dunn. Charles was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Williams Brothers after 10 years of service. He previously worked for Fenix and Scisson for 25+ years.
He was preceded in death by his sisters; Betty Turner and Alice Lejeune. Left to cherish the memory of Charles are his wife of 58 years; Glenna Dunn, children; Shelia Dunn Joneleit (Jens), Micheal Dunn (Krista), and Laura Lee Dunn (Sam Fischer), 4 grandchildren; Taylor, Morgan, Julia, and Jarik, brother; Bill Dunn, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please make memorial donations in Charles name to the Humane Society. Online condolences can be made for the family at heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk on May 10, 2019