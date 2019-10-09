Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
Charles Warren Smoot


1937 - 2019
Charles Warren Smoot Obituary
Charles Warren Smoot

Ball - Funeral services for Charles Warren Smoot will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Bennie Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery.

Visitation was observed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will be held on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Charles Warren Smoot, 81, of Ball passed from this life, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Smoot proudly served our country in the National Guard as a medic. He went to work as a ground water specialist with the United States Geological Survey, retiring after 35 years of service. He then started his own private business as a Louisiana ground water specialist. Mr. Smoot was a self-taught "jack of all trades and master of many". He had many hobbies including but not limited to woodworking, he had a green thumb for gardening plants, was a rock hound, and oil painter. He enjoyed tent camping and hunting and fishing with his father, grandson and daughters and traveling with his family. He loved to travel the United States.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. Mr. Smoot loved his family and they will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Carmen Brown Smoot and parents, Warren William and Daisy East Smoot.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Sharlea Smith(Jerry), Susan Fountain(Buddy), Rebecca Smoot, Malissa McKnight; son-in-law, Herbert McKnight, Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Edwards, Alicia Smith, James Fountain, Courtney Fountain, Emily Bordelon and Kelsey Simmons; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be James Fountain, Jerry Smith, James Hoffman, Brad Deville, David Simmons, and David Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Fountain, Randy Smith and Herbert McKnight, Jr.

To extend online condolences to the Smoot family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 9, 2019
