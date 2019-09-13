Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery
Charlotte Marie Pettit Obituary
Charlotte Marie Pettit

Pollock - Graveside services for Charlotte Marie Pettit be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Pettit, 64, of Pollock passed from this life, Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence

During her 30 year working career for Hunt Plywood she was a core feeder.

In her spare time she enjoyed making jewelry, coin and comic book collecting.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Pettit.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Katherine Pettit; cousin who was like a sister, Theresa Pace; host of other cousins and family.

To extend online condolences to the Pettit family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 13, 2019
