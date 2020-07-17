Charnia L. Cheatwood, Jr.Alexandria - Private services for Charnia Louis Cheatwood, Jr. will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Chapel of White Oaks, 6324 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301. Interment to follow in the Old Saline Cemetery, 5280 Ridge Rd, Castor, Bienville Parish under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Alexandria.Visitation will be held in the Chapel of White Oaks-Alexandria, Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.Charnia, 81, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Alexandria. He was born May 25, 1939 near Saline to the union of Mary Frances Logan Cheatwood and Charnia Louis Cheatwood, Sr.Charnia, a proud valedictorian of Saline High School, attended Louisiana State University of Baton Rouge on the Gottlieb Scholarship—he earned as PhD from LSU in 1969. Charnia's professional career began in LSU Men's Housing for Freshmen. From 1970 until 1993, he served as Dean of Students for LSU-Alexandria. Upon his retirement, the Dr. Charnia L. Cheatwood, Jr. Scholarship was created on a permanent basis by friends, family, employees and former students. He assisted many others in establishing endowed scholarships.Dr. Cheatwood served as the Representative for Louisiana on the ACT Corporation for 12 years. He served in several leadership positions for the Louisiana Students Personnel Association. He was a lifetime member of Phi Delta Knapp and served as President of the local chapter.Community involvement included Red Coats with Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Kiwanis of Alexandria. Charnia achieved recognition as "distinguished" District Governor for La-Ms-Tn Kiwanis in 1981-82. He served for several years as Faculty Advisor for LSUA Circle K club that received national recognition.Charnia was elected as Charter President of "Fortune 20 of Alexandria" and as President of the ArkLaTex Chapter of Better Investing.His parents, Mary Frances and Charnia Cheatwood, Sr.; three sisters, Irene Ferguson, Helen Tyler and Betty Jean Knotts; and one niece, Kirsten Knotts preceded him in death.Those left behind to cherish his memory are one son, Charnia Louis Cheatwood III of Baton Rouge; one sister, Kathy Bland of Millbrook, Alabama; and a host of family and friends.Pallbearers to serve will be Ronnie Bryant, Keith Hillman, Quin Durbin, Jay Notari, Michael King, Karl Knotts and Scott Loewer. Honorary pallbearer to serve will be Brayden Loewer.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Dr. Charnia Cheatwood Scholarship Fund at LSUA. We will all miss his quick smile, deep and contagious laughter, and undying zest for life! He truly made a difference! As he would have liked his story to end, "Go Tigers!"