1/1
Cherry Ann Dyer Flynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherry Ann Dyer Flynn

Alexandria - Memorial services for Cherry Dyer Flynn will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2 PM, in the chapel of Kramer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 1 PM until time of service.

Cherry Dyer Flynn, 87, of Alexandria, LA, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on November 21, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Flynn; her parents, Pintard "Pin" M. Dyer and Cherry Ann Dyer; and her brother, Brigadier General Pintard M. Dyer III.

Cherry retired from the Clerk of Court office after over 20 years of service and then she pursued her passion of cattle ranching in Hineston, LA. She was supportive of many local animal welfare centers.

Those left to cherish Cherry's memorial are her children, Joseph Robert Deville, Jr. Marie Deville Wootan (Gregory); Michael Dyer Deville (Donna), Cherry Lynn Muscat (David), Steven Harris Deville (Tricia); 6 stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be sent to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org or to the Cenla Alliance for Animals at www.CenlaAllianceForAnimals.com

To extend online notes of condolence to the Flynn Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved