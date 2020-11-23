Cherry Ann Dyer Flynn
Alexandria - Memorial services for Cherry Dyer Flynn will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2 PM, in the chapel of Kramer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 1 PM until time of service.
Cherry Dyer Flynn, 87, of Alexandria, LA, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on November 21, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Flynn; her parents, Pintard "Pin" M. Dyer and Cherry Ann Dyer; and her brother, Brigadier General Pintard M. Dyer III.
Cherry retired from the Clerk of Court office after over 20 years of service and then she pursued her passion of cattle ranching in Hineston, LA. She was supportive of many local animal welfare centers.
Those left to cherish Cherry's memorial are her children, Joseph Robert Deville, Jr. Marie Deville Wootan (Gregory); Michael Dyer Deville (Donna), Cherry Lynn Muscat (David), Steven Harris Deville (Tricia); 6 stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be sent to the American Lung Association
at www.lung.org
or to the Cenla Alliance for Animals at www.CenlaAllianceForAnimals.com
To extend online notes of condolence to the Flynn Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com