Chester Nash, Sr.
Alexandria - Services for CMSGT, Retired Chester Nash, Sr. will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 , 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Reverend Frank Jackson, Officiating; Visitation at 9-11. Burial will be in Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville, LA, under the directions of Gonzaque Williams Mortuary, age 79 of Alexandria, LA, died at 6:00am on April 3, 2019, at his residence. Chief Nash was born in Kansas City, MO on June 25, 1939. He joined the United States Air Force in 1956 and enjoyed a career that spanned 33 years; eventually retiring as the Chief Senior Enlisted Advisor at England AF.B Alexandria, LA. Chief Nash then went into the banking industry becoming a Branch Manager/VP for Hibernia National Bank. He married Mrs. Jacqueline Washington Nash in 1961 and enjoyed 58 years of matrimony; He was preceded in death by father, Leroy Nash; Mother, Mary Nash (Bradford); nine brothers and sisters; Survivors - wife, Jacqueline M. Nash; daughter, Joan A. Nash; sons, Chester Nash, II, Thomas J. Nash, Sr.; brothers, Cliff Nash of London, Eng.; sister, Carol Maxwell of Mountainview, CA; Grandchildren, Portia Smith, Chester Nash, III, Thomas Nash, Jr., Angelle Nash; great grandchildren, Julianna Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Chester Nash, IV.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 12, 2019