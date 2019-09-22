Resources
Chong Suk Saucier

Chong Suk Saucier In Memoriam
Chong Suk Saucier

2/11/44 - 9/24/18

In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.

Sadly Missed by Husband- Landry Saucier; Sons- James, Cody, Johnny(Boksun); Daughter- Maria Noel(Justin); Grandchildren- Cody Michael, Madison, London Noel, Dylan Landry, Jonathan (Patricia), Sean (Eunhye); Great-Grandchildren - Nathan, Anna Beth; Host of other family members, friends, & VFW Family
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 22, 2019
