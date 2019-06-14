Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sugarland Mortuary
1818 Eldridge
Sugar Land, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
The Church Without Walls
5725 Queenston Boulevard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Cockrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Cockrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine Cockrell Obituary
Christine Cockrell

Missouri City, TX - Christine Cockrell, native of Alexandria, Louisiana and resident of Missouri City, Texas, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

She is survived by children; Camille, espoused to Larry Rosenthal; Toxie, and John, espoused to Lynn. She is also survived by one sister, Angeline Billups and her grandchildren; Cynthia Winston and her children, grandchildren; Mikelle, Zachary and Jeremy; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Reverend W. S. Washington, Sr. and Christine Washington; spouse John Cockrell and sisters Helen Jones, Edna Crockett, Naomi Clemens, Dorothy Ince, Lela Ray, Wilmer Washington,Jr., Naaman Washington and Cullen Washington.

Christine was an inspiring and gifted teacher who believed an outstanding teacher is one who can stimulate real education by helping the unknown become known, the lack of understanding become understood and to combine cultural exposure with cultural exchange. She was a music educator in Alexandria and Boyce, Louisiana as well as Houston and Missouri City, Texas. During her career, she received many awards in her field, most notably, being honored as The Crystal Teacher of the Year for outstanding teachers in 2003. She was loved by so many she taught and worked with.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Sugarland Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge, Sugar Land, Texas 77478. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:30am at The Church Without Walls, 5725 Queenston Boulevard, Reverend Ralph D. West, pastor.
Published in The Town Talk on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.