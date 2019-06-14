|
Christine Cockrell
Missouri City, TX - Christine Cockrell, native of Alexandria, Louisiana and resident of Missouri City, Texas, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.
She is survived by children; Camille, espoused to Larry Rosenthal; Toxie, and John, espoused to Lynn. She is also survived by one sister, Angeline Billups and her grandchildren; Cynthia Winston and her children, grandchildren; Mikelle, Zachary and Jeremy; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Reverend W. S. Washington, Sr. and Christine Washington; spouse John Cockrell and sisters Helen Jones, Edna Crockett, Naomi Clemens, Dorothy Ince, Lela Ray, Wilmer Washington,Jr., Naaman Washington and Cullen Washington.
Christine was an inspiring and gifted teacher who believed an outstanding teacher is one who can stimulate real education by helping the unknown become known, the lack of understanding become understood and to combine cultural exposure with cultural exchange. She was a music educator in Alexandria and Boyce, Louisiana as well as Houston and Missouri City, Texas. During her career, she received many awards in her field, most notably, being honored as The Crystal Teacher of the Year for outstanding teachers in 2003. She was loved by so many she taught and worked with.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Sugarland Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge, Sugar Land, Texas 77478. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:30am at The Church Without Walls, 5725 Queenston Boulevard, Reverend Ralph D. West, pastor.
Published in The Town Talk on June 14, 2019