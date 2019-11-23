|
|
Christine Roberts Floberg
Pineville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Christine Roberts Floberg will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville, with Msgr. Bruce Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the funeral home and resume from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the funeral home.
Christine Floberg, 91, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hilltop Nursing Home.
Christine is preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Strickland; one son, Murphy "Sonny" Roberts; and three sisters, Maxine Gunter, Jimmie Belgard, and Lucille McQueen.
Christine was born in Roseland, Louisiana on January 19, 1928. She taught at St. Rita Catholic School for 35 years. Christine was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Pineville. She was devoted to her nieces and nephews and was a second mom to all. She loved adventure and shared this love with her younger siblings. She was an artist and quilter. Christine also loved being outside in her yard and her cats. Christine will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include one sister, Linda Bostick and husband, Johnny; one brother, Allen Wayne Strickland and wife, Sandra; niece, Sandy Young and husband, Howard; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
