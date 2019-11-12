|
Christine West Airhart
Pineville - Services for Christine West Airhart will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville, LA., with Rev. Jo Ann Cooper officiating.
The family requests that visitation be observed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville, LA. from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Christine "Chris" West Airhart passed away on Friday, November 8th, 2019. Christine was born on September 9th, 1960 in Manhattan, KS to the late Dr. Robert "Bob" Herman West and Ethel Isabelle Clement.
She lived in both San Jose, California, and Jackson, Mississippi until moving to Pineville, Louisiana. She went on to graduate from Pineville High school in 1978 where she was actively involved in speech and drama and participated in many high school plays, as well as speech and debate events throughout her high school career. Upon graduation from Pineville High school, Chris, went on to attend Louisiana College and later participated in local theatre productions. Her love for theatre, creativity and music remained an essential part of her personality and presence throughout life. Later, Chris became a very active member of First United Methodist Church, where she eventually met and fell in love with her soul mate and best friend, Richard.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert Herman West and Ethel Isabelle Clement West; and grandchildren, Alexis Rose and Payton.
Christine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard Airhart; and her four children Larenda
Lowery and her husband Rodney, Christopher Crouch and his wife Jomara, Dwain Airhart and his wife Danielle, Matthew Crouch and his wife Rachel. Christine is also survived by her siblings, sister Donna West, sister Vivian West Heep and Husband David, and her brother Bobby West, as well as her grandchildren; Brenden Howell, James Howell, Loralei Airhart, Leighanna Airhart, Anna Warkentin, Braydon Lowery, Leslie Airhart, Douglas Airhart, Magnolia Crouch, Elijah Crouch, David Airhart.
Chris was a loving, devoted mother to her daughter and sons. She was actively involved in school organizations, sports and events for her children. She profoundly cherished her roles as grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter and friend. Chris was known by her family for her generous spirit and all knew that her home was always open to them. Her care, brightness and joy were a blessing to those around her. She was a gifted storyteller and always quick to smile. Her laugh was infectious and she inherited a unique sense of humor that was enjoyed by all in her presence.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her love, stories, humor and love of music will forever be a part of us and live on through us.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019