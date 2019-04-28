Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Dry Prong United Pentecostal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Chelette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Dawayne "C J" Chelette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher Dawayne "C J" Chelette Obituary
Christopher Dawayne "C J" Chelette

Alexandria - Christopher Dawayne "CJ" Chelette, Jr., entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana. Funeral services for "CJ" will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Dry Prong United Pentecostal Church, 7011 LA 123, Dry Prong, La., with Reverend Shane Morris and Father John Brocato officiating. Visitation will be on Monday at the church beginning at 5:00 p.m.. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Colfax, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball, Louisiana.

CJ was preceded in death by his father, Christopher Chelette, Sr.

He is survived by his loving mother, Jasmine Anderson; sister, Audrey Lynn Chelette;maternal grandmother, Melanie Anderson; maternal grandfather, Phillip Anderson (Michelle); maternal great-grandmother, Lucille Ducote (Leonard Dale Spurlock); maternal great-grandfather, Virgil Arnold (Debbie); maternal great-grandmother, Dottie Anderson; uncles, Garrett Anderson, Phillip Anderson, Jr., and Gavyn Anderson; aunt, Myra Anderson; paternal grandmother, Kendra Foster and DeAnna Robertson; paternal great-grandmother, Rhonda Ross, great-great grandmother Dorothy Bass; paternal grandfather, Christopher "Hoghead" Chelette, paternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Chelette; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Chelette family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now