Christopher Dawayne "C J" Chelette
Alexandria - Christopher Dawayne "CJ" Chelette, Jr., entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana. Funeral services for "CJ" will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Dry Prong United Pentecostal Church, 7011 LA 123, Dry Prong, La., with Reverend Shane Morris and Father John Brocato officiating. Visitation will be on Monday at the church beginning at 5:00 p.m.. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Colfax, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball, Louisiana.
CJ was preceded in death by his father, Christopher Chelette, Sr.
He is survived by his loving mother, Jasmine Anderson; sister, Audrey Lynn Chelette;maternal grandmother, Melanie Anderson; maternal grandfather, Phillip Anderson (Michelle); maternal great-grandmother, Lucille Ducote (Leonard Dale Spurlock); maternal great-grandfather, Virgil Arnold (Debbie); maternal great-grandmother, Dottie Anderson; uncles, Garrett Anderson, Phillip Anderson, Jr., and Gavyn Anderson; aunt, Myra Anderson; paternal grandmother, Kendra Foster and DeAnna Robertson; paternal great-grandmother, Rhonda Ross, great-great grandmother Dorothy Bass; paternal grandfather, Christopher "Hoghead" Chelette, paternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Chelette; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 28, 2019