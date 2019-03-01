|
Christopher "Chris" Paul Pounders
Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Christopher "Chris" Paul Pounders will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend J. R. Erwin officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Chris Carpenter, Jeff Larue, Tyler Larue, Phil Monk, Jake Morton and Draiden White.
Christopher, 34, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Christopher graduated from Bolton High School with honors in 2002 and he excelled as a member of the Debate Team and was winner of the J.D. McKay Award. He was General Manager at Schlotzsky's starting with them when he was 16 years old. During that time, he worked for Chase Bank for several years as well. Christopher was an avid Saints fan and was proud to attend the AFC title game in 2010 with his friend Alyssa Atkinson. He had a kind and loving heart, and a generous spirit. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Everett "Pinky" Pounders and Jessie Rosier Pounders; maternal grandparents, Charles A. Degroat, Jr. and Mildred Hertz Degroat; maternal aunt and uncle, Myra Dement (Stephen E.) and maternal uncle, Charles A. "Buddy" Degroat; best friends, Nathan Reese and Ryan Rusk.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Paul Pounders and Mary Degroat Pounders; sister, Sarah Scallan; maternal aunt and uncle, Carla Rietzschel and Michael and maternal aunt, Stella "Ann" Degroat; maternal nephews, James "J.P." Brannon, Noah "Tata" Scallan and Eli Scallan; maternal niece, Skye Scallan, and many cousins and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 1, 2019