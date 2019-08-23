|
Christopher "Cody" Reed
Greeley, Colorago - Cody, 24 of Greeley Colorado entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 16th, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. He was born November 28th, 1994 in Alexandria, LA to Tony Reed and Debbie Crawford Reed.
Cody was an entrepreneur and enjoyed trading stocks. He loved The New Orleans Saints, hunting, fishing, playing video games, the ocean and beach as well as spoiling his dog Olivia. He loved Ford Mustangs and spent many hours customizing the 3 that he owned. Most importantly, he loved his family and was happiest spending time with everyone.
Cody touched the lives of so many people with his smile and generosity. He had a loving and generous heart, always giving and helping others. Caring for his family meant everything to him.
He is preceded in death by his Great Grandparents R.V. and Ruby Rhame and Les and Sam Crawford.
Cody is survived by his Parents Debbie Reed, Scott McMillan and Tony Reed; His Brother Matthew and Lowelle Reed, Little Cody and Hunter; Uncle Brandt, Angel and family; Grandparents Bill and Donna Crawford and Jimmy Jo and Lorainne Mahaffey; Uncles Thomas, James, Justin and families; Aunts Tonya, Tammy and families and many more friends and relatives.
Funeral Services for Christopher Cody Reed will be at 3 PM Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at New Sunrise Baptist Church in Otis with Reverend Larry Laurent officiating.
Visitation will be held at New Sunrise Baptist Church at 2 PM.
Committal service will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 23, 2019