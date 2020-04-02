Services
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
318-346-6346
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
PRIVATE - Pythian Mausoleum
Bunkie , LA
Christopher Scott Brown


1981 - 2020
Christopher Scott Brown Obituary
Christopher Scott Brown

Alexandria - Private graveside services for Christopher Brown will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Pythian Mausoleum in Bunkie with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Brown, age 38 of Alexandria, passed away in Lafayette on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Chris's love for his family and art knew no bounds. He was kind to everyone and always had a smile on his face.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold Brown and Shirley Dubroc Brown and his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Strange.

Survivors include his father, Roger L. Brown and fiancé Connie Bordelon of Cottonport; his mother, Jo Evelyn Brown of Alexandria; his daughter, Natalee McBride of Wisconsin; his brother, B.J. Brown and wife Christina of Okinawa, Japan; his maternal grandmother, Eloise Strange; nephews, Jessie and Ethan and niece Lexi.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
