Clement "Clem" F.X. Carroll
Alexandria - Clement "Clem" F.X. Carroll passed away in Alexandria, Louisiana on November 21, 2020. He was 81 years of age. Born in Dublin, Ireland on July 23, 1939 to Clement and Eileen Carroll, Clem attended Belvedere College before pursuing studies in Classics at Trinity College and earning a medical doctorate from University College Dublin (RCSI). Following residencies in England and the United States, he went on to practice cardiology in Southern California for 20 years prior to joining the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he served until his retirement in 2010.
Clem was an inquisitive soul who loved meeting people and hearing their stories. He was a scholar of history, classic film buff, railway enthusiast, golfer, and lover of the arts who was fascinated by cultures different than his own. Although he had diverse interests, he viewed medicine as his vocation and was "on call" to respond whenever needed, whether at a hospital bedside or the scene of an accident. His genuine affection for family, friends, and patients alike was ever-present. Clem was proud of both his Irish and O'Carroll family roots and helped to instill these as well as his Catholic faith in his five children and beyond.
Clem is survived by his children: Patrick, Sean, Colleen, Megan, and Kevin; daughter-in-law: Valerie; grandchildren: Ella, Emma, Ciara, and Finn; sister: Geraldine Plunkett; brothers: Ivan and Jim Carroll; former spouse: Margaret "Margie"; nephews and numerous relatives and friends around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Madeleine O'Neill.
Clem appreciated being part of the welcoming Cenla community for the past 25 years. A memorial Mass will be observed this Saturday, November 28, at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria, Louisiana. Please join us in celebrating his life and legacy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time to a needy and worthy cause.
To extend online condolences to the Carroll family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com
