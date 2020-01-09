Services
Clifton E. Austin Jr.

Clifton E. Austin Jr. Obituary
Clifton E. Austin, Jr.

Bunkie - Services for Clifton E. Austin, Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Grady Snider officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Clifton E. Austin, Jr., 83, of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Katherine Glass Austin; his parents, Clifton and Willie Mae Austin, one sister, Billie Jean Tassin; a grandson, Michael McQueen, Jr. and a great-great grandson, Michael Reed.

Mr. Austin was a 1954 graduate of Old Lecompte High School. He served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Austin retired from NCR after 35 years of service. He was the co-owner and operator of Austin's Nursery Inc. for 24 years. Clifton E. Austin, Jr. was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Clifton E. Austin, III and his wife Ginger of Clinton, Mandy McQueen of Bunkie, Steven Austin and his wife Debbie of Bunkie, Amy Mitchell and her husband Steve of Bayou Chicot, and Sarah Austin Bennett and her husband Chris of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren, Amber Bozeman, Alice Melancon, April Andes, Kayla Tilley, Jennifer Silva, Cory Austin, Ericka Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, CJ Bennett, Katherine Bennett, and Lauren Bailey; 23 great grandchildren;1 great-great grandchild, and one sister, Doris VanBenthuysen.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Brandon Mitchell, Hunter Goudeau, Austin Bozeman, Adam Melancon, Nickolas Juneau, and Ryan Juneau.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Austin Family please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
