Clifton L. Washington, II
Alexandria, LA - Services for Clifton L. Washington, II will be at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at River of Life Church, 7001 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA. Interment will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, LA under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mr. Washington, 89, of Alexandria, LA, passed away on February 18, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Brother Washington is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton L. and Ophelia Pittman Washington; sisters: Callie W. Ratley and Muriel Jones.
Brother Clifton L. Washington, II was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on July 12, 1929, to the late Clifton L. Washington, Sr. and Ophelia Pittman Washington.
He was educated in the parochial schools of Montgomery, Alabama. His education continued at Daniel Payne College in Birmingham, Alabama, Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and numerous institutions of higher learning throughout the United States.
Brother Washington married the former Eddie Mae Williams on August 10, 1989. They enjoyed a loving life together filled with faith, fun, and travel.
He was a devoted father to his son, Clifton L. Washington, III, and a devoted grandfather to his grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher Washington. He was a "special" uncle to his nieces, especially LaBredah, Tarrah, and Danielle.
Brother Washington had a long and varied employment history. He enjoyed his years as a Medical Technologist, Engineer, and Laboratory Owner. He also served in the United States Army.
He was a faithful member of River of Life Church. His commitment to God was steadfast. He lived by the motto: If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain. He took great joy in being the coordinator of Iron Sharpens Iron Bible Study Group.
His precious memories will be cherished by his devoted wife, Eddie Mae Williams Washington, of Alexandria, LA; son, Clifton L. Washington, III, of Houston, TX; two grandsons, Nicholas Washington of Williamstown, NJ and Christopher Washington of Buffalo, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:00p.m. at River of Life Church.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 22, 2019