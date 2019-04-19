|
Clotile Dorothy Mae Taylor
Norfolk, NE - Memorial Services for Clotile Dorothy Mae "Dorothy" (Ballard) Taylor, 77, Norfolk, will be 12:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Macedonian Missionary Baptist Church. Home for Funerals is in charge for arrangements.
She passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Dorothy was born August 13, 1941 to her parents Willie Ballard and Fannie Mae Holmes in Alexandria, Louisiana.
In 1990, Dorothy made Norfolk her home. She enjoyed her greens, the outdoors, fishing, and spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren. Her family will forever have fond memories of Dorothy's heart of gold.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Taylor of Lincoln, Cynthia Taylor of Norfolk, and Kelvin Taylor of Norfolk, grandchildren Trici Taylor, Dashia Ellwanger, Marquez Taylor, Marcellus Brice, Alijah Taylor, Deion Taylor, and Devonta Taylor, great grandchildren Zavianna Leathers, Cam-ron Sanders, Jakobe Leathers, and Emmet Taylor, sister Gloria Hinkston of Alexandria, LA, loving aunts, uncles and cousins, several nieces and nephews and the Kirklan and Hinkston families in Alexandria, LA.
The family would like to thank Dorothy's care providers from Home Instead Hospice Care, Donna Smoot and Brenda T., and the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, Britany Williams. Also, the family would like to acknowledge a heartfelt thank you for the care and support by her extended family of Jamie, Carmill, Kaliyah, and Jasleen Meaux.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, first born son Harry Lee Taylor, sisters Sam Hayes and Elnoria Kirklan, brother Sammie, and great granddaughter Amiracle Sanders.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 19, 2019