|
|
Clyde F. Swanson, Jr
Clyde F. Swanson, Jr., 81, passed away at his home in Winnfield, LA on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Clyde was born in Winnfield on January 25, 1939, to parents, Clyde Fitz Swanson, Sr. and Clara Corinne Talton Swanson. He graduated from Winnfield High School in May 1957 and immediately joined the United States Navy. Following his basic training, he was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton, CA where he was an Operating Room Technician. This assignment lasted approximately 18 months and then he was transferred to the U.S. Naval Hospital at Agana, Guam where he continued his service as OR Tech for an additional 18 months.
After discharge from the Navy and joining the Naval Reserve, he attended Northwestern State University and Nicholls State University. Clyde was a Safety Engineer for Southcoast Sugars Inc. and several oil companies, and he spent some time in Kuwait working as a consultant to the Kuwaiti Oil Company. After leaving Kuwait, he returned to Winnfield in 1985 and worked as a consultant to Chevron until he retired.
For several years beginning in 1995 Clyde was an Emergency Medical Technician in Winnfield. He also worked as a Clerk in the Winn Parish Registrar of Voters Office and served as a Commissioner in Charge during elections at various polling places in Winn Parish.
He retired from the Naval Reserve on December 14, 1997, with 36 years of service and the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
He was active in Ducks Unlimited, Lions Club, Kiwanis, NRA, and greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his buddies at the Embers Coffee Club. Clyde was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He enjoyed raising quail and chukar, collecting recipe books, cooking, canning, and working crossword puzzles.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his special friend and companion of 32 years, DeWanna Ann (Nancy) McLaren of Winnfield, LA; his son, Mark Carl Swanson of Mobile, AL; two grandchildren, Reese Elizabeth Swanson and Ian Alexander Swanson of Cantonment, FL; a brother, Arthur Michael (Mike) Swanson and wife, Ginger of Shreveport, LA; a niece; great-niece; great-nephew; and several cousins.
Due to present conditions with the Coronavirus Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Special thanks to Nancy and her family for all of their love and support during this most difficult time.
Published in The Town Talk from May 4 to May 6, 2020