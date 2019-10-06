|
Mr. Clyde Henry Brister
Dry Prong - Services for Mr. Clyde Henry Brister will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Reverend Gary Brister, Jr. (JR) officiating. Burial will be in Lone Pine Cemetery at Bentley following the service.
Mr. Clyde Henry Brister, 73, of Dry Prong, was born March 27, 1946 in Alexandria and died Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was retired from Dresser Industry in Pineville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Thelma (Davis) Brister, and one grandson, Rowdy Williamson.
Mr. Brister is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wilma (Knight) Brister; one daughter, Alice Williamson and husband, Lenny Williamson, II, and one son, Henry Brister; all of Dry Prong. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Haylie Brister, Remey Williamson and Reece Williamson; one great grandson, Hunter Brister; two brothers, Gary Brister (Judy), and Martin Brister (Terrie), both of Dry Prong, and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and resume on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 6, 2019