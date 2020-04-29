|
|
Clyde Lea James
Alexandria - Clyde Lea James, age 75, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 1:30 a.m. at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, Texas. Mr. James was a resident of rural Alexandria. He was born November 14, 1944 in Ville Platte to William Clyde James and Eva Lee Barker James.
Clyde Lea met his wife, Cecilia Louise Richerson James not long after high school. They married August 23, 1969. They were happily married for over 44 years and lived in Alexandria on their farm.
After graduating from Bolton High School in 1962, he attended SOWELA Trade School in Lake Charles and began his career as a mechanic in Alexandria working at Southern Chevrolet, Alexandria Volkswagen, and Montgomery Ward. He began working for the City of Alexandria Motor Pool in 1972. Later he would take courses at the Alexandria Vocational Technical College, which would allow him to teach classes there. He taught Auto Mechanics at the Alexandria VoTech for over 20 years. He retired in 2003, but continued raising cattle and leading church music in the Alexandria area.
Music was always a part of Lea's life. On his fourth birthday he won a radio contest by singing "Church in the Wildwood." He had to stand on a box to reach the microphone to sing. After singing the song, the announcer said, "For a little fella he sure has a big voice!" His prize for singing was a full birthday cake from the radio station.
Clyde Lea was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed life in his community and church. He was a very active member in his home church of Riverview Baptist Church for over 50 years. While at Riverview Baptist Church he served as a Minister of Music, worked with the youth group, & was a RA leader. He became an ordained deacon at Riverview Baptist Church in 1974. In the 1990s he began working as a Minister of Music at Homewood Baptist Church & remained there for approximately 20 years. While at Riverview and Homewood, he helped with music at countless Vacation Bible Schools. He most recently was Interim Minister of Music at Parkview Baptist Church.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cecily and Jack Moore of San Marcos, TX; daughter and son-in-law Celeste and Christopher Brooks of Alexandria, LA; three granddaughters Eva Moore of San Marcos, Texas; Lillyfaith Brooks and Daisylynn Brooks of Alexandria, LA; brother-in-law and his wife, Dr. Russell and Mary Lou Richerson of Tucson Arizona, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Papa (and Uncle Lea) will be greatly missed by all!!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia Louise Richerson James; a granddaughter, Ellarose Louise Brooks; and his parents, William Clyde James and Eva Lee Barker James.
A private graveside service celebrating the life of Clyde Lea James was held at Pisgah Cemetery in Forest Hill, LA. The service was officiated by Dr. Michael Shamblin and assisted by Reverend David Shaw, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Clay Cook, Bill Stewart, Claude Holloway, Donald White, Robert Rush, and Richard Rush. Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie Holloway, Mark James Chaney, Bobby James, and Russell Richerson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rapides Parish Cattlemen's Association, c/o Don Gohmert, 505 Hooper Road, Pineville, LA 71360, or the Pisgah Cemetery Association c/o Lynn Nevils, 119 Brady Road, Forest Hill, LA, 71430.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020