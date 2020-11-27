Clyde McGee Norton
Rogers, AR - April 20, 1934 - November 19, 2020
There is an available tee time at the local golf course today. Clyde McGee Norton (86) has been welcomed by his Lord and Savior to his Master's course.
His gallery includes his loving wife of 60+ years, Thelma Lee LeJeune Norton, daughters Judy, Sharon, and Laurie, son David, and Clyde's favorite out-laws, Greg (Judy) Schliesman, Ed (Sharon) Belto, Beau (Laurie) Sylvester and Carol (David) Norton, and his brother Tom (Nan, son Chad) Norton. Clyde's 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two grandnephews will miss their Papa and cherish the legacy he leaves them. We expect Doug, the dog, will miss him too. Papa was always a great source for snacks!
Clyde was born the eldest son of Clyde and Lelia Mae (McGee) Norton in Guntown, Mississippi. Raised in a Methodist household in Neshoba County, he learned the value of hard work, following the Lord and the rewards of sport. He was an Eagle Scout and excelled at baseball. Although offered a chance to play professional baseball, Clyde opted to take a swing at pursuing a bachelor's degree. He attended Mississippi State University and then LSU to study forestry. Clyde graduated from LSU with his degree and having met the prettiest girl in class. Before leaving for active duty with the US Army, he asked for Thelma's hand in marriage. The newlyweds made their first home in North Carolina, where they began welcoming children while Clyde served in the Army.
Uncle Sam honorably discharged US Army Captain Clyde after both active and reserve officer duty.
In the 1960's, Clyde and Thelma made their way from North Carolina to Alabama and then to Oakdale, Louisiana where he earned a role with the Roy O. Martin Lumber Company. It was a fit!
Clyde and Thelma moved their young family to Alexandria, where Clyde partnered with the Martins for more than 43 years. He oversaw the strong growth and business transitions at two plants, Dura-Wood Treating (Alexandria) and Colfax Creosoting Company (Pineville). Clyde was a leader in the railroad and utility industries, serving on national boards and volunteering. He took pride in providing for his family and leading by example to be frugal yet generous.
Leisure time for Clyde meant golf with friends and his children, hunting, or fishing with some of the best fishing buddies around. He was an active member of Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church, serving as usher and mercifully opting against joining the choir. Nevertheless, Clyde's tone-deaf voice could be heard regularly praising the Lord from the back pew.
In retirement Clyde enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to fish and amping up his volunteer efforts for the neighborhood HOA and his church. No tangled fish line, curb overgrowth or dark
sanctuary lightbulb went unnoticed by Clyde. He was quick to the solution, even before he was asked.
His favorite foods were scotch, peanut butter, scotch, fried fish, scotch, shrimp, scotch, ice cream and cookies. Despite his simple palate, he never missed an opportunity to treat his family to a fancy restaurant. Oddly, he always needed a little help passing the bill around for an accuracy review because of the restaurant's "too dim lighting", despite his own better than 20/20 vision. Clyde made sure the value was not taken for granted.
Clyde will be remembered for his famous fish fries, with copious amounts of ketchup, his business savvy and strong negotiation skills, practicality, commitment to seeing his children succeed and his ability to play 18 holes of golf in record time. Rumor says it was under 2 hours. Members of the former Alexandria Golf & Country Club can attest!
It's been a while since Clyde enjoyed a nice round of golf. Now, he's playing through. See you at the 19th hole, Clyde.
Author's note: Clyde would never have approved of this lengthy of an obituary for him as he believed in getting to the point. But we know he loved telling a good story and we thank you for reading this bit of his story.
Clyde will be laid to rest, with military honors, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens (right past the old Alexandria Golf & Country Club naturally).
Graveside services for Clyde Norton will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Alexandria Memorial Gardens in Woodworth, LA under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
The family expresses gratitude for the special friendship of Mr. Henry Williams with whom Clyde worked at the Colfax plant and then many years beyond. The family also expresses much gratitude and appreciation for the staff of Primrose Retirement Community, Rogers, Arkansas for their daily kindness in caring for Clyde's dignity in the face of illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Clyde's memory to support the Endow an Oak Program at LSU. Memorials may be sent to: LSU Foundation, 3796 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 in the memo line please note: Endow an Oak Program in Memory of Clyde Norton.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Norton Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
