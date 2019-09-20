|
Clyde Smith
Pineville - Clyde Smith, 66 of Pineville passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Pineville, Louisiana. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria, Louisiana. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in the Roadview Cemetery, Lena, Louisiana. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 20, 2019