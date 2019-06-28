Services
- - Col James (Jim) Andra Nugent (ret) died May 26 at the VA Hospice in Lexington, KY. Jim leaves behind his wife of 58 years Helen Janice (McCann) Nugent, daughters Karen Nugent and Julye Nugent, sister Mittie Durham and brother-in-law George Durham, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim graduated from Tioga High School in 1958 and went on to a distinguished 30-year career in the US Air Force, followed by a number of years supporting the armed forces as a defense contractor. He and Jan retired in 2007 in Lexington, KY. A memorial service will be held at Palestine United Methodist Church, 306 Tioga Rd, at 2:00 pm on July 13, with a reception to follow.
