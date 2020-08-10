Connie Marie Eldridge Beard
Alexandria - Funeral services for Connie Marie Eldridge Beard will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville, officiated by Pastors Keith Dickens and Curtis Campbell. Burial will follow at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and will resume at Hixson Brothers, Marksville on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and continue until time of service.
Mrs. Beard, 74, of Alexandria passed from this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Connie was a member of Heart of Worship in Pineville. For much of her career she worked as a secretary for her husband's structural engineering firm. In recent years, Connie found her passion in owning her own antique business. She was an amazing cook and was known by many for her delicious pralines and sourdough bread.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gary W. and Mary Frances Falls Eldridge.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 38 years Philip Beard; sons, James Gary Neal and wife Angie, and Brian Neal and wife Sharon; daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Anne Neal; stepson, Timothy Beard; stepdaughter, Noel Beard; grandchildren, Michael Ellis, Philip Ellis, Cody Neal, Jacob Neal, Jordyn Neal, Corbin Christie, Alexis Neal, and Asher Neal; and sisters, Garrie Ann Eldridge Ferrington and Nancy Eldridge Stokes Gross.
Pallbearers will be Michael Ellis, Philip Ellis, Cody Neal, Jacob Neal, Corbin Christie, and Jess Landraneau.
To extend online condolences to the Beard family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com
.