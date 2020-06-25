Connor James Lemoine
Otis - Private services for Connor Lemoine were held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with Pastor Shane David officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Connor is preceded in death by great-great-grandmother, Mary Elsie Farman, great-great-grandfather, Aubrey Wilkerson, and great-grandfather, Jasper "Buck" Williams.
Connor was a young, hard working man who recently graduated from Pennfoster Online School. He enjoyed working at Lil Red Wagon Day Care and was excited about getting his first job and his driver's license. Connor took care of his pawpaw, Buck Williams, for many months. He was driven by life and anything he put his mind to. Connor enjoyed cooking and traveling by cruise ships. He also loved music and fashion. Connor enjoyed being with and around his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Allison Lemoine Brouillette and father, Jonathan Brouillette; his sisters, Adrian, Kristi and Sarah Katherine Brouillette; and one brother, Colten Brouillette; his grandparents, Kevin and Karan Lemoine, Mark and Renee Brouillette, and Kenny and Phyllis Fogelman; uncles, Bryan Lemoine (Heather), Josh Brouillette (Laken), and Jeremy Brouillette; and his aunt, Maggie Lemoine (Devin). Those also left to cherish his memory includes his great-grandparents, Wanda Williams, Tony and Nora Lemoine, Claudine Wilkerson, and Sybil Brouillette and an abundance of cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles who he loved with all his heart.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Tinley Steedman, Kylee Johnson, Jeremy Brouillette, Josh Brouillette, Bryan Lemoine, and Darren Williams.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.