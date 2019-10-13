|
Service for Constance ("Connie") Gifford Newell Dyer will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 in St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Alexandria with Rev. Rich Snow officiating. Interment will be at Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Alexandria under the directions of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Constance Gifford Newell Dyer was born on January 2, 1935 and entered her eternal rest at the age of 84 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence.
Connie graduated from Bolton High School in 1952 and devoted her life to raising a family. She was a long-time member of The Order of the Daughters of the King, a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Kenneth and Mary Risley Newell, her husband, Wesley R. Dyer, M.D., her brother, James "Jimmy" Newell, her sister, Linda Newell Watson and a great-granddaughter, Mary Frances Nessmith.
Connie is survived by her four daughters, Dineen Dyer Blaylock, of Alexandria, Dara Dyer Antee and her husband, Vernon Antee of Boyce, Donna Dyer Perrine and her husband, Albert Perrine of Ball, and Debra Lea Dyer of Alexandria; her seven (7) grandchildren, Kimberly Rushing and her husband Mitchell Rushing of Brookshire, TX, Karen Abel of Alexandria, Samuel Chehab and his wife Sameera Chehab of San Jose, CA, Annie Whatley and her husband, Larry Whatley of Deville, Amanda Dominique of Youngsville, Leah Nessmith of Monroe, and Laura Stroud and her husband, Mark Stroud of Pineville; and her ten (10) great-grandchildren and many much-loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends and family are asked to call from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at John Kramer & Son and from 12:00 noon until time of service Thursday at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Alexandria.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Chehab, Mitchell Rushing, Mark Stroud, Annie Whatley, Amanda Dominique and Karen Abel.
The family has requested memorials be sent to: St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 2627 Horseshoe Dr., Alexandria, LA 71301.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019