Cora Frances Floyd
It is with great sadness that the family of Cora Frances Floyd announce her passing on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul B. Floyd, one daughter Paula Frances Floyd, her parents Wilmore "Bill" & Jewell Marcotte, her brother Homer Marcotte, sisters June Kinder and Emilie Joby Godboult.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her three children Mark Floyd, and his wife Sarah of Marietta, GA, Robert Floyd, and his wife Lizzie of Alexandria, LA, and Sharon Ducote and husband Ralph of Alexandria, LA. She also leaves 3 grandchildren, Emilie Elizabeth Stout, Hannah Paulette Floyd, and Kayla Frances Stevenson and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was born on May 8, 1938, in Alexandria LA. She attended Providence High School where she made life long friends, including Luanne Dunn Davis and Ron Ward.
A Memorial Service and Mass for Frances Floyd will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor church with Rev. Daniel O'Connor officiating.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020