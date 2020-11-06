1/1
Cora Mathes Rougeau
Cora Mathes Rougeau

Alexandria - Ms. Cora Rougeau, 76 of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Visitation for Ms. Rougeau will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am, at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, followed by Graveside Services at Garden of Memories Cemetery beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Melvin Caliste, officiating.

Ms. Rougeau is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Rougeau, Jackie Duncan and her husband Wendell Duncan, and Pamela Jackson; one sister, Geraldine Johnson and her husband Donald Ray Johnson; two brothers, Robert Mathes, Jr. and his wife Norma Mathes and Gerald Mathes; four grandchildren, Chasity, Robert, Amber and Raven; four great grandchildren, Aria, James, Julia and Osiris and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, the Jackson St. Church of Christ family, and the Acadian Village Family.

Please keep the Rougeau family lifted in prayer. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, "When you Desire the Best"




Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
