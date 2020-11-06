Cora Mathes Rougeau



Alexandria - Ms. Cora Rougeau, 76 of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Visitation for Ms. Rougeau will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am, at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, followed by Graveside Services at Garden of Memories Cemetery beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Melvin Caliste, officiating.



Ms. Rougeau is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Rougeau, Jackie Duncan and her husband Wendell Duncan, and Pamela Jackson; one sister, Geraldine Johnson and her husband Donald Ray Johnson; two brothers, Robert Mathes, Jr. and his wife Norma Mathes and Gerald Mathes; four grandchildren, Chasity, Robert, Amber and Raven; four great grandchildren, Aria, James, Julia and Osiris and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, the Jackson St. Church of Christ family, and the Acadian Village Family.



Please keep the Rougeau family lifted in prayer.









