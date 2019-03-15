|
|
Cornelia F. Sergent (Hughes)
Pineville, LA - Services for Cornelia F. Sergent (Hughes) will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Newman United Methodist Church. Rev. James E. Ray will be officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mrs. Cornelia Hughes Sergent, 79, of Pineville, LA, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Faye was a LPN having worked at Pecan Grove, Camelia Garden and Lakeland Nursing Homes. She retired from Pinecrest State School and spent quality time babysitting grandbabies, great grandbabies, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents - Walter & Elnora Hadnot, her husband - Robert Sergent, one grandchild - Ebony White, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Mrs. Faye leaves to cherish her memories her daughters - Davetta Smith, Linda White, and Sandra (Noel) Wiggins, son - Nathaniel Noel, grandson - Nathaniel Burns, brothers - James Hughes, Willie Hughes, and Henry Hughes, sisters - Sara Harper (Matt), Queen Hughes, and Mary Blade, along with 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at Newman United Methodist Church.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019