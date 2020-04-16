Services
Escude' Funeral Home of Moreauville - Moreauville
115 Lemoine St
Moreauville, LA 71355
318-985-2866
Corrine Johnson Lemoine


1925 - 2020
Corrine Johnson Lemoine Obituary
Corrine Johnson Lemoine

Moreauville -

Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, a Liturgy of Christian Memorial Mass for Corinne Lemoine of Moreauville will be celebrated on a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moreauville, LA. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moreauville, LA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Our beautiful and loving mother entered her eternal home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 now to be with her heavenly Father. She was born June 5, 1925 in Plaquemine, LA to Thomas and Corinne Johnson. Mom was a beautiful and caring wife to our dad, a mother who cared and loved her children with unconditional love. The greatest thing she taught us was to always love our Lord and to always trust and have faith in Him. She showed her compassionate and loving heart to all whom she knew.

Those left to cherish her memory are her four children: Mary Prevost of Shreveport, LA, Sandra Mayeux Miers & spouse Sonny of Longview, TX, Barbara Livingston Ford & spouse Johnny of Scott, LA, and Emeric "Ricky" Bordelon, III & spouse Peggy of Moreauville, LA. She also leaves behind, ten grandchildren: Monique Cunningham, Andre Mayeux, Candace Bradshaw, Emeric (Joey) Bordelon, 4th, Heidi Crawford, Michelle Key, Melanie Young, Annette Conner, Jeremy Bordelon and Maggie Campbell; step-grandchildren: Timmy and Tommy Livingston; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-step-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-step-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Saradet, Marie Hebert, and Bobbie Gallegos; brothers, Johnny and Tommy Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by first husband and father of her children, Emeric Bordelon, Jr.; daughter, Darlene Campbell; grandson, Chad Prevost; and second husband, Tommy Lemoine.

"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all."
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
