Cory Harper
Abilene, Texas - Graveside services for Cory Harper will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Alexandria Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family request visitation be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Cory Harper left us on August 31st, 2020 at his home in Abilene, Texas. Cory was born in Houston, Texas to parents, Louis Phillip Harper and Clarinda Renee Drewett Harper on September 14th, 1995. Cory has a younger sister, Rachel Anne Harper of Houston that he truly loved. He is survived by his parents, Renee and Phil Harper, sister, Rachel Harper, grandmother, Freida Drewett of Alexandria Louisiana, grandparents, Thomas N Rumney and Carolyn M Rumney. Other close family members include Paul Henry Prestridge, Autumn DeVine Prestridge, Keith Prestridge all of Houston Texas, Rhonda and Rick Young of Oklahoma, Timothy and Cynthia Leggett of Otis Louisiana. Along with other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Cory spent part of his childhood traveling and living in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia for 5 years. For the past few years, he has worked for American Airlines in Abilene, Texas. Cory loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling, mudding and riding his motorcycle with his biker brothers in Abilene. Cory had a unique way of making people laugh and smile. He had a huge heart, loved everyone and would give his all to help anyone. Cory loved to pick, play jokes and do silly things just to make people smile and laugh. Thank you to everyone who has shared a laugh with Cory, got to know him and his kind soul.
