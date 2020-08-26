Coy J Bass
Cravens - Coy J Bass, 87, a resident of Cravens, LA, passed from this world and entered the gates of Heaven early morning of August 25, 2020. He battled COPD for many years and was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Coy J was born on April 14, 1933 in Pitkin, LA.
Services will be conducted by Rev. Arlen Smith under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Deridder. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gravel Hill Baptist Church with burial at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cravens, LA. Visitation at the church begins at 12:00 PM until the time of service.
A proud veteran, Coy J served in the US Army from 1953 - 1955 and retired from Kansas City Southern Railway Company as a brakeman/conductor after 23 years. He was a rancher for many years, owning cows, chickens and a donkey named Coco. He also owned and operated Bass Trailer Park in New Llano, LA.
Coy J was very proud of his big family and loved visiting with everyone. He often referred to himself as the "self-appointed Mayor" of Cravens and never missed an opportunity to hug a pretty lady. A lifetime member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church, his church family was very important to him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; his parents, James and Barbara Bass; sisters, Marie Monroe, Tressie Pelt and Emma Willis; brothers, D.C. Willis, Zealie (Snookie) Johnson, Sr. and Lincoln Bass; grandson, Johnnie Tilley; brother-in-law, Clay McDaniel and nephew, Tony McDaniel.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Brian Bass and wife Susan; daughter, Denise Ezell and husband Steve; step-children, Randall Calcote and wife Nita, Kathy McCullogh and husband Dalford and Deirdre Calcote; sister-in-law, Marlene McDaniel, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those honored to be pallbearers will be: Brian Bass, Blake Ezell, Austin Ezell, Stan James, Billy Billingsley and Cortlan and Haden Calcote.
The family wishes to thank for comfort beyond measure Dr. Christopher Granger and staff, Vernon Home Health and staff, Companion Care of Southwest Louisiana, Brighton Bridge Hospice and Beauregard Health System, all angels in times of need. God bless you all.
Please practice social distancing and the family asks that masks be worn.
Words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.labbymemorial.com
