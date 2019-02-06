|
|
Crystal Dowden-Magness
Natchitoches - A service to honor the life of Crystal Marie Dowden-Magness will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Blanchard -St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches with Rev. Frankie Mathis and Rev. Rickey Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Booty Cemetery in Kisatchie, LA under the direction of Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 9 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home.
Crystal, 41 years of age and a resident of Natchitoches passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1978, in Alexandria to Ronnie Dowden and Brenda Carter. She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force.
A loving mother, daughter and wife, she had a love for life. In her free time, she loved to go to the gym, physical fitness was one of her many passions. Her love for nature and animals was like no other, she actively volunteered with the Hope for Paws as well as volunteer work with CASA. Her love for children extended well beyond just her own children. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Oscar, and Lula Dowden; and maternal grandparents, David, and Mina Carter.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Ronnie Dowden; mother, Brenda Carter; husband Erik Magness, and their children, Ethan, Cade, and Ashley Magness; brother, Michael Dowden and his wife Cortney. Nieces' and Nephews, Hardy Dowden, Hayden Dowden, Drake Deutsch, Hyler Dowden, King Jones, and Sage Dowden; uncles, Jim Dowden and his wife Becky; and Ronald Carter and his wife Beth; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Tommy Rhodes, J.C. Townsend, Brian Cockrell, Brent Cockrell, Tristan Kitishian, and Dylan Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Smith, Ron Byles, Richard Rodgers, Scott Carter, James Dowden, and John Dowden.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to the CASA organization or Hope for Paws.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 6, 2019