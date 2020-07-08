Cupid Brew, Jr.Colfax, LA - Services for Mr. Cupid Brew, Jr. will be at 1:00p.m. on July 11, 2020 at the Mount Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Colfax, LA. Elder Walter Williams, Pastor, will be officiating. Interment will be in Farenzie Cemetery, Colfax, LA.Mr. Brew, 86, of Colfax, LA died on July 3, 2020 at his residence in Colfax, LA. He is preceded in death by his father: Cupid Brew, Sr., mother: Priscilla Dwellingham Brew, siblings: Eddie Mae Jones, Priscilla Reed, PhilMae Sampson, Esther Brag, Oren Brew, Devereaux Brew, wife: Rebecca Brown Brew, son: Cupid Brew, III.Mr. Brew served in many capacities in the church (Financial Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, and on the Deacon Ministry). Cupid was an educator at several schools in Grant Parish. Mr. Brew was an Assistant Principal at Grant Parish High School and he also taught Chemistry and Physics.Cupid leaves to cherish his memories - Wife: Martha R. Clark-Brew, children: Charles H. Clark, Jr., Charise H. Clark, Ossie D. Clark (Mamie), grandchildren: Michael Hudson-Brew, Tiana Thomas Maldonato (Buchanan), and Ronni R. Griffin, great grandchildren: Michael Hudson, MyKelli Hudson, and Kyle Thomas-Maldonato.